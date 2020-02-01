Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two unknown armed persons on Wednesday night took away cash from a medical store in sector I-10 markaz of the capital at gunpoint. This is third such incident at the same outlet in the recent past.

According to the details, two unknown armed robbers entered the medical store in Shoukat Plaza at around 7pm and pushed the customers and the owner of the store into a corner of the shop at gunpoint before one of the dacoits jumped over the counter to collect around Rs0.4 million cash. Owner of the store, Fakhir Raza son of Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf told the police that the dacoits also shot fires before leaving the medical store. According to the footage of the incident, the culprits were young men aged between 20-25 years. They had put masks to hide their faces.

The police have registered a case under section 392 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

According to the owners of the medical store, the latest is the third such incident at the same store and the police did nothing to secure their business.