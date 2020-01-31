- 11:00 PM | February 01, 2020 Coronavirus: Pakistani Student seeks Govt help, posts video of Indian Student Evacuating Wuhan
- 10:00 PM | February 01, 2020 Arab League rejects U.S. 'Middle East Peace Plan'
- 9:30 PM | February 01, 2020 Pakistan played role for averting war in the Middle East: PM Khan
- 9:20 PM | February 01, 2020 MEPCO recover Rs 1.2 billion from defaulters in Southern Punjab
- 9:00 PM | February 01, 2020 Iraqi President appoints new Prime Minister of Iraq amidst protests
- 7:50 PM | February 01, 2020 Pakistani female army officers awarded UN Medal for exemplary services in Congo
- 7:27 PM | February 01, 2020 America: Pakistani-origin Officer to lead New York Police Department's volunteer force
- 6:25 PM | February 01, 2020 Palestine to cut relations with US, Israel: Palestinian President
- 5:45 PM | February 01, 2020 Swvl's fair fare: Everything you need to know
- 5:30 PM | February 01, 2020 US-brokered 'Nile Dam' agreement finalised between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia
- 4:54 PM | February 01, 2020 Africa-Pakistan trade cooperation to prove mutually beneficial: Kenyan PM
- 3:11 PM | February 01, 2020 Steps taken to keep Pakistan safe from coronavirus: Zafar
- 2:26 PM | February 01, 2020 Preparations underway to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday
- 1:54 PM | February 01, 2020 US baring foreign nationals who travelled to China
- 1:38 PM | February 01, 2020 Hashim Amla joins Peshawar Zalmi as batting mentor
- 1:22 PM | February 01, 2020 Pakistan’s support for China in difficult time shows deep friendship: Wang Yi
- 12:52 PM | February 01, 2020 Afghans protest against killings of civilians by US
- 12:28 PM | February 01, 2020 Federal govt imposing decision on Sindh IGP: Saeed Ghani
- 11:55 AM | February 01, 2020 EU parliament strongly criticizes India's citizenship act
- 11:32 AM | February 01, 2020 Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 259
