Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of Kashmir Solidarity Day commemorations, a bicycle rally was arranged by District Administration Islamabad in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education, youth of Islamabad, Tobacco Control Cell and DC ICT Volunteers Task Force here on Friday.

The rally was inaugurated by DC Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. It started from Zero Point and culminated at Faisal Masjid where a sizeable crowd was waiting for welcoming the bicycle rally participants.

The deputy commissioner welcomed and addressed the participants at the end and highlighted the steps/initiatives taken by the District Administration to express solidarity with Kashmir cause.

Under the plan, Kashmiri youth, ICT Volunteers Task Force and officers of Tobacco Control Cell would finalise and streamline the events for Kashmir Solidarity Day at the DC office. It was decided in meeting with traders and cooperative housing societies of Islamabad that they would ensure display of Kashmir banners in the city from 31st January 2020. The traders and cooperative housing sector have, in response, already displayed Kashmir banners on city roads.

Private schools of Islamabad will kick start the programmes and events in schools in collaboration with ICT admin in this regard. All the private schools of Islamabad have already started speech, quiz, painting, and song competitions to express solidarity with Kashmir cause.

Separately, 500 ration bags for Kashmiri brethren are being arranged by the ICT admin in collaboration with Sailani Welfare Trust which will be handed over by DC ICT to the trust for distribution among Kashmirs.