ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs has appointed Engineer Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chairman, UC 31, as his focal person on Iesco urban area to look after his constituency NA-53, Islamabad, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA NA-53, while talking to The Nation on Friday, said, Engineer Zahid Mahmood was a highly active and well-connected to the masses and knew the problems.

“He is like younger brother as well, his appointment is purely based on merit and to ease the sufferings of the locals, I am sure he will work with devotion and without any discrimination and resolve problems without any delays,” Ali concluded.