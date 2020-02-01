Share:

Saeed Ghani, Sindh Information Minister, alleged on Friday that the federal government is imposing its decision on the replacement of Kaleem Imam, Sindh Inspector General of Police in Sindh.

While talking to reporters in Sukkur, Ghani mentioned that the PTI governments decision to consult with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on the reappointment of the Sindh IGP was a new occurnace.

He further mentioned that, "the provincial government would never accept such a move,” and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to replace the Sindh IGP in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah late December.

The Sindh provincial government had requested on January 15 for the reappointment of the Sindh IGP due to unsatisfactory performance.