PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has started distribution of thousands
of free plants among farmers and people
for success of spring plantation campaign
in the province.
The forest department has been tasked
by Federal Government to plant additional
one billion saplings under 10 billion trees
afforestation project (10-BTAP) during
next four years in the province to counterbalance the growing effects of climate
change and global warming.
Shafqat Munir, Conservator Forests
Southern Circle and Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar Forest Division, Gulzar Khan
distributed free plants among general public and farmers at Ghari Shahi Muhammad,
Peshawar.
The plants were raised at bare rooted
nursery of Peshawar Sub Division.
Speaking on the occasion, Conservator
of Forests Shafqat Munir said tree plantation was a continued charity and urged
people to plant maximum saplings as they
can during spring plantations campaign
to make the province lush green.
He mentioned the challenges posed by
climate change and global warming could
be effectively tackled through massive afforestation in the province. Munir said the
department had successfully planted over
1.20 billion trees during last five years under BTAP and additional one billion would
be sown during next four years under 10-
BTAP in the province.
Meanwhile, free plants were also distributed among public and farmers at Batagram, Tapi Kala Miranshah road in Bannu
and Paharpur D.I Khan districts by the forest officers.
Chief Conservator of Merged Areas along
with DFO South Waziristan, Muhammad
Saleem Marwat visited Ping plantation site
consists of 100 hectare Tank and inspected tree plantation sites besides distributed
free plants among farmers and masses.
They said massive plantation activities
under 10-BTAP has been started in D.I
Khan Forest Division and great responsibilities rest on shoulders of forest department’s officials to help farmers and general public to plant maximum saplings during
spring campaign.
The Conservator of Forests Malakand
west circle also visited 10-BTAP nurseries
and plantation sites and appreciated the
staff performance. He directed field staff
to ensure proper distribution of free plants
among interested growers and farmers under transparent mechanism.
Chief Conservator of Forests Hazara
Northern Forest Region-II, Azhar Ali Khan
and Conservator Forest Lower Hazara Ijaz
Qadir along with forest staff also distributed free plants among farmers and general
public at Haripur district