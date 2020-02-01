Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has started distribution of thousands

of free plants among farmers and people

for success of spring plantation campaign

in the province.

The forest department has been tasked

by Federal Government to plant additional

one billion saplings under 10 billion trees

afforestation project (10-BTAP) during

next four years in the province to counterbalance the growing effects of climate

change and global warming.

Shafqat Munir, Conservator Forests

Southern Circle and Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar Forest Division, Gulzar Khan

distributed free plants among general public and farmers at Ghari Shahi Muhammad,

Peshawar.

The plants were raised at bare rooted

nursery of Peshawar Sub Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Conservator

of Forests Shafqat Munir said tree plantation was a continued charity and urged

people to plant maximum saplings as they

can during spring plantations campaign

to make the province lush green.

He mentioned the challenges posed by

climate change and global warming could

be effectively tackled through massive afforestation in the province. Munir said the

department had successfully planted over

1.20 billion trees during last five years under BTAP and additional one billion would

be sown during next four years under 10-

BTAP in the province.

Meanwhile, free plants were also distributed among public and farmers at Batagram, Tapi Kala Miranshah road in Bannu

and Paharpur D.I Khan districts by the forest officers.

Chief Conservator of Merged Areas along

with DFO South Waziristan, Muhammad

Saleem Marwat visited Ping plantation site

consists of 100 hectare Tank and inspected tree plantation sites besides distributed

free plants among farmers and masses.

They said massive plantation activities

under 10-BTAP has been started in D.I

Khan Forest Division and great responsibilities rest on shoulders of forest department’s officials to help farmers and general public to plant maximum saplings during

spring campaign.

The Conservator of Forests Malakand

west circle also visited 10-BTAP nurseries

and plantation sites and appreciated the

staff performance. He directed field staff

to ensure proper distribution of free plants

among interested growers and farmers under transparent mechanism.

Chief Conservator of Forests Hazara

Northern Forest Region-II, Azhar Ali Khan

and Conservator Forest Lower Hazara Ijaz

Qadir along with forest staff also distributed free plants among farmers and general

public at Haripur district