Share:

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel where they discussed the recent Middle East peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, said the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi and Merkel exchanged views on the latest developments of the Palestinian cause, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Middle East peace process, Egyptian Presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The two leaders "agreed on the importance of opening channels for dialogue to resume negotiations with U.S. sponsorship and presenting the visions of the Palestinian and Israeli sides," Rady added.

They urged for an agreement that would "achieve a comprehensive and just peace in accordance with the decisions of international legitimacy, return to the Palestinian people all their legitimate rights and support stability and security in the Middle East ."

The Egyptian-German talks came a day after Trump, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his side, announced "a new dawn" via a U.S. plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The U.S. peace plan includes Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital while claiming that the Palestinians' capital will include areas of East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, Egypt called on the Palestinians and Israelis to consider the U.S. plan carefully and thoroughly and to open channels for dialogue under U.S. auspices.

The U.S. peace plan was strongly rejected by the Palestinians, which President Mahmoud Abbas described as a "conspiracy," saying that "Jerusalem is not for sale" and Trump's deal "will not pass."

The decades-long conflict erupted following the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1948.

The United States, Israel's main backer, officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017 and relocated the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the holy city later in May 2018.

The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in light of the UN-proposed two-state solution based on the pre-1967 war borders.

France-Turkey dispute escalates in Libya and the Mediteranean sea

Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has welcomed a decision by France to dispatch war frigates to the eastern Mediterranean as a standoff with Turkey over regional energy reserves intensifies.

With tensions between Athens and Ankara causing growing international alarm, “The only way to end differences in the eastern Mediterranean is through international justice,” he told reporters after holding talks in Paris with the French president, Emmanuel Macron. “Greece and France are pursuing a new framework of strategic defence.”

Macron pledged France would step up its strategic bond with Greece, accusing Turkey of not only exacerbating regional tensions but failing to stick to its promised course of action in war-torn Libya.

Mitsotakis was in the French capital on a visit aimed at rallying EU support at a time when hostile relations with Turkey have eclipsed all other issues on the agenda of his near seven-month-old government.

The Gallic-Greek alliance cements what officials in Athens are calling a renewed diplomatic push to counter Turkish belligerence in the Mediterranean.

Tensions between the Nato allies prompted Donald Trump to take the unprecedented step of voicing concerns over the situation in a telephone call with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Monday.

The White House spokesman Judd Deere tweeted that in a conversation focusing on Libya and Syria, the US president had also “highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their differences in the east Mediterranean”.

Regional tensions have escalated as Turkish anger has risen over conflicting claims to potentially massive energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdoğan’s ire has so far been aimed at Cyprus, where a feud over exploration rights has deepened following the discovery of natural gas deposits in waters around the island. Ignoring Turkish anger at not being included, the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government has forged ahead with the search, commissioning international energy companies, including the French multinational Total, to explore allocated blocs off the island for underwater resources.

This month the Turkish president threatened to send more drill ships to the region in retaliation. But an accord reached between Ankara and the UN-backed government in Tripoli in December, delineating new maritime boundaries between the two nations, has taken the bilateral animosity to a higher level.

Waters south of Crete are directly challenged under the agreement with officials in Athens viewing it as a deliberate and unprecedented attempt to undermine the country’s sovereignty. Standing alongside Mitsotakis after their talks, Macron said France “deplores the Turkish-Libyan deal in the clearest terms”.