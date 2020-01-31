Share:

LOS ANGELES-Supermodel Gigi Hadid has joined a panel of industry experts for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Gig Hadid has joined the panel of experts for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

The 24-year-old supermodel will team up with 68 other industry experts from the worlds of media, e-commerce and activism to find the industry’s next great talented artist. She is joining the prize panel along with other six other newcomers, including Irish writer, academic and advocate Sinéad Burke; art director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, the owner of fashion advertising agency House + Holme; Natalie Kingham, fashion and buying director at Matchesfashion.com, and Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi.

Also taking a spot on the panel are ‘How to Spend It’ writer Jo Ellison, and i-D’s senior fashion editor, Ibrahim Kamara.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton’s executive vice president DelphineArnault welcomed the team and said: ‘’They are witnesses and essential actors of fashion.

‘’Their vision helps to discover the most promising talents. I would like to thank them warmly for their loyalty and commitment to our cause.’’

The panel will decide who will walk away with the cash prize of €300,000 (£25,300), plus a year of coaching from experts.

LVMH welcomes young designers under the age of 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear.

Past winners include Thomas Tait, Grace Wales Bonner, Marine Serre and Thebe Magugu.

What’s more, Gigi has also been named as the latest ambassador for the event’s showroom in March when the young semifinalists show off their collections.

She follows in the footsteps of Chiara Ferragni, who last year became the first official ambassador of the initiative as part of organizers’ efforts to appeal to a younger audience.