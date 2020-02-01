Share:

Islamabad - A high-level meeting of Federal Task Force on Population in Pakistan chaired by the President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday resolved to develop national narrative on population control. Chairing the second meeting of Federal Task Force on Population in Pakistan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said that raising public awareness about the population explosion was of paramount importance. He emphasised that expanding outreach of family management services across the country was important to control population growth. Amon the participants of the meeting were Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umer, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, PM’s Special Advisor on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Minister for Population Welfare Department Punjab Sardar Hashim Dogar, Minister for Population and Health Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Minister for Population Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Special Assistant to CM KP on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah.