LAHORE - Commodities price checking and complaint registering mobile app ‘Qeemat Punjab’ developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched “Home Delivery Service” feature to provide goods at regulated prices at citizens’ doorstep. The feature Fresh Online Free Home delivery service is covering the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan. Total of 46 items including fruits and vegetables are listed in Fresh Online order form. The app will help people who don’t have means of going out alone, wish to avoid tiresome traffic, or going through a busy market with multiple shopping bags.