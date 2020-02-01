Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two persons belonging to Brohi tribe were gunned down by two unknown motorcyclists at Link Road next to Goin Waro Goth, some 70 kilometers from here on Friday.

According to police, two persons, identified as Imam Ali Brohi and Ghulam Qadir Brohi Brohi were killed by two armed motorcyclists, who managed to escape from the scene after com­mitting the crime.

After receiving the infor­mation, area police rushed to the spot and moved the bodies to Madeji Hospital for medical legal formali­ties. Later, police handed over the dead bodies to their heirs.

Old enmity between two tribes, Brohi and Kakepoto, is stated to be the motive be­hind the incident.