Last month, social media had many users who were sharing pictures from their hunt. The hunts consisted primarily of the migratory birds. Migratory birds who flew here, leaving behind colder climates of Siberia. The fact that those birds were killed merely for the sake of fun rather than for the sake of need, which is heartbreaking. Seeing dozens of dead birds lying there on the cold ground and being photographed for the sake of fun, it’s no less than a crime. Wildlife authorities should take notice of such acts and come up with strategies so that these hunts can come to an end.

HAJRA BOSTAN,

Islamabad.