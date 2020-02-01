Share:

BENONI - A half-century from Mohammad Huraira on debut secured Pakistan U19 a six-wicket win against Afghanistan U19 in the fourth quarter-final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Benoni on Friday.

Pakistan will face India U19 on Tuesday (February 4) in the first Super League semifinal in Potchefstroom. Huraira, the 17-year-old opener from Sialkot, emerged as top scorer with 64 off 76 balls before he was mankaded by Noor Ahmad in the 28th over of Pakistan’s run-chase.

Pakistan’s chase began with a flourish as Hurraira, who hit eight fours and a six, made full use of a dropped catch early in his innings. His opening partner Haider Ali hit five spanking fours in his 34-ball 28 before he was run out. The pair added 61 runs in 11.3 overs. Captain Rohail Nazir added 56 for the second-wicket with Hurraira before the former was dismissed by Noor for a 35-ball 22.

The possibility of Pakistan breaking the losing streak against Afghanistan at this level – Pakistan had lost their last four completed matches against Afghanistan stretching from November 2017 – came under threat when the batting side lost three wickets for 10 runs with their score slipping from 117 for one to 127 for four. But, an unbeaten 63-run stand between Qasim Akram (25 off 41) and Mohammad Haris (29 off 43) helped Pakistan chase the target with 53 balls spare.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan were dismissed for 189 run in 49.1 overs. Captain and opener Farhan Zakhil top-scored for the Afghans with a 55-ball 40, hitting seven fours in his innings. Abdul Rahman provided a late flourish to the innings with a 41-ball 30 (two fours and one six). Middle-order batsmen Rahmanullah (29) and Abid Mohammadi (28) made useful contributions.

For Pakistan, pacer Amir Khan took three wickets for 58 runs in his 10 overs. Leg-spinner Fahad Munir provided two useful breakthroughs in his seven over spell in which he conceded 29 runs. Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain and Aamir Ali took a wicket each. For his match-winning knock, Huraira was named man-of-the-match.

George Balderson put in a captain’s performance to help England to victory over Zimbabwe in Kimberley. Balderson scored an unbeaten 45 from 30 balls batting at number eight and picked up three wickets in Zimbabwe’s reply as England won by 75 runs. Batting first, England scored 286 from their 50 overs thanks to an almost run-a-ball 90 from George Hill – his highest U19 ODI score – and 59 from Jordan Cox. The two came together in the 17th over with the score on 82 for three and added 83 together before Cox fell.

Zimbabwe’s reply started rapidly, going at nearly nine runs an over through the first seven. They did, however, lose three wickets in that time – one to Scott Currie and two to Balderson. Opener Wesley Madhevere scored quickly to reach 52 in the 14th over before being run out by Joey Evison. At this point the run-rate dropped sharply as Emmanuel Bawa and Taurayi Tugwete attempted to get the chase back on track. They added 70 from 17 overs, but once Bawa fell LBW to Currie the runs and wickets came thick and fast once more, with six wickets lost for 62 runs in 10 overs. Left-arm spinner Lewis Goldsworthy took two for 29 from 10 overs, while Hamidullah Qadri picked up his 12th victim of the tournament. Balderson finished off the innings with his third wicket, bowling Tadiwanashe Nyangani for a duck.

Scorecard

AFGHANISTAN:

Ibrahim Zadran c Aamir b Tahir 11

Farhan Zakhil lbw b Aamir 40

Imran c Rohail b M Amir 4

Rahmanullah lbw b Qasim 29

Abid Mohammadi run out 28

Asif Musazai c Huraira b Fahad 8

Mohammad Ishaq c Aamir b M Amir 15

Shafiqullah Ghafari c Rohail b Fahad 1

Abdul Rahman c Huraira b Abbas 30

Noor Ahmad b M Amir 11

Fazal Haque not out 2

EXTRAS: (b3, lb1, w6) 10

TOTAL: (all out, 49.1 overs) 189

FOW: 1-41, 2-46, 3-72, 4-99, 5-128, 6-130, 7-131, 8-152, 9-178, 10-189.

BOWLING: Tahir 10-3-28-1; M Amir 10-0-58-3; Abbas 4.1-0-25-1; Aamir 10-2-30-1; Qasim 8-2-15-1; Fahad 7-0-29-2.

PAKISTAN:

Haider Ali run out 28

Mohammad Huraira run out 64

Rohail Nazir c Shafiqullah b Noor 22

Fahad Munir lbw b Noor 2

Qasim Akram not out 25

Mohammad Haris not out 29

EXTRAS: (b4, lb6, w10) 20

TOTAL: (4 wkts, 41.1 overs) 190

FOW: 1-61, 2-117, 3-127, 4-127.

BOWLING: Fazal 6-0-37-0; Abdul 8-0-47-0; Shafiqullah 10-1-36-0; Noor 10-2-32-2; Abid 3-0-11-0; Ibrahim 3-0-13-0; Rahmanullah 1.1-0-4-0.

TOSS: Afghanistan

UMPIRES: Sharfuddoula, Sam Nogajski

TV UMPIRE: Roly Black

MATCH REFEREE: Graeme Labrooy