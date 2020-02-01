Share:

Noor Pur Thal-A seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Government Degree College Noor PurThal which was chaired by Principal Abdul Ghafoor Malik.

Professors and students participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Former Tehsil Bar Association president Malik Mohammad Waris Jasra said that the prevalence of human rights in occupied Kashmir is condemnable. Indian forces are carrying out oppression on the Kashmiris. He said that under these circumstances, the Muslim world should play a leading role in liberating the Kashmiri brothers from the oppressive system of Indian forces on a single platform. Local social workers and speakers also addressed on the occasion.