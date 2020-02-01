Share:

LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim will chair the revamped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee, which will meet on a quarterly basis. Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests and 15 ODIs, will lead the panel that will also include Wasim Akram (former captain), Urooj Mumtaz (chief selector of women’s cricket), Umar Gul (former Test cricketer) and Ali Naqvi (former Test opener). In addition to the five, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director International Zakir Khan will serve as co-opted members. The PCB Cricket Committee’s remit will be to advise PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions. The committee will have the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process. Iqbal Qasim said: “The committee comprises members, who are on top of all matters related to the game in Pakistan and, therefore, with collective wisdom, will make recommendations that will help the PCB to improve its strategic direction.