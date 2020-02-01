PESHAWAR - Member Provincial Assembly
and Parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayatullah Khan
along with other MPAs submitted adjournment motion
in assembly secretariat to discuss possible way to bring back
stranded Pakistanis from Wuhan
china. MPA Haji Israrudin, MPA
Inayatullah Khan and Humera
Khatoon said that due to coronavirus in china, a large number of
Pakistanis have been stranded in
Wuhan and it is unfair that government of Pakistan has directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to stall
all flights from China.
They said that the parents are
worried about their children studying in China and they are repeatedly demanding for evacuation. They
slammed government for closing
doors for Pakistani students who
are healthy and want repatriation
from Wuhan in China. They mentioned that a large number of traders also stranded in China and they
are waiting for flights resumption
from Wuhan to Pakistan.