PESHAWAR - Member Provincial Assembly

and Parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayatullah Khan

along with other MPAs submitted adjournment motion

in assembly secretariat to discuss possible way to bring back

stranded Pakistanis from Wuhan

china. MPA Haji Israrudin, MPA

Inayatullah Khan and Humera

Khatoon said that due to coronavirus in china, a large number of

Pakistanis have been stranded in

Wuhan and it is unfair that government of Pakistan has directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to stall

all flights from China.

They said that the parents are

worried about their children studying in China and they are repeatedly demanding for evacuation. They

slammed government for closing

doors for Pakistani students who

are healthy and want repatriation

from Wuhan in China. They mentioned that a large number of traders also stranded in China and they

are waiting for flights resumption

from Wuhan to Pakistan.