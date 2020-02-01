Share:

Islamabad - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and discussed matters pertaining to the province, said a statement issued by the PM Media Office. It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister also held a meeting with two MPAs of PTI Atif Khan and Sharam Khan Tarakai who were recently sacked from the cabinet of as ministers on the recommendations of Mahmood Khan.