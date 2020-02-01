MIRPURKHAS - A female teacher at a primary school was killed while her colleague and chingchi rickshaw driver were seriously injured when a speeding tractor trolley hit the chingchi from behind on Mirpurkhas-Digri road near Sunehry stop on Friday.
As per reports, both the female teachers were heading back to their homes after performing their duties at Dittal Leghari government girls primary school in a chingchi rickshaw that suddenly a speeding tractor trolley hit the chingchi from behind, as a result of which Munazzah Arain, daughter of late Munawar Hussain Arain, was killed on the spot while the other lady teacher Aisha d/o Abdul Ghaffar Arain and driver Pervez Arain sustained serious wounds.
They were rushed to taluka hospital, Digri where first aid was provided to them.
The deceased lady teacher was also the niece of union council Kangoro Chairman Haji Khalid Mehmood Arain.
Digri police have launched an inquiry into the incident after impounding the tractor trolley and arresting its driver. Digri town plunged into a state of mourning following the incident as hundreds of people gathered at the house of the lady teacher to express their grief and sorrow over her tragic death.