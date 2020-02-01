Share:

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has successfully recovered Rs1.16 billion from 472,739 defaulters across the city during the month of January.

A MEPCO spokesperson remarked that the company’s teams recovered Rs248.5 million from 93,636 defaulters during an ongoing operation against defaulters, adding further that, the governemnt body disconnected power connections of 6,901 over nonpayment of Rs74.4 million outstanding dues in Multan.

The following amount was recovered: Rs44.9 million was recovered from 19,505 defaulters in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs147.7 million from 74,379 defaulters in Vehari, Rs118.5 million from 47,281 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs79.8 million from 26,230 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs155.2million from 53,109 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs171.6 million from 73,637 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs255.3 million from 53,899 defaulters in Bahawalnagar and Rs97 million outstanding against 37,964 defaulters in Khanewal.