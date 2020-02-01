Share:

LAHORE - Mussadiq Hanif was elected as chairman and Sarfraz Ahmad secretary general of Pakistan Baseball Coaching Association (PBCA). PBCA’s general council meeting was held here at the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) office, Punjab Stadium under the supervision of its President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, where the new office-bearers were elected for next four years. The baseball coaches from across Pakistan have participated in the meeting, where all the members reported and voted for the coaching association positions. According to results, Mussadiq Hanif was elected as chairman and Sarfraz Ahmed as secretary general of the association while Tariq Nadeem, Umar Islam Butt, Shah Muhammad and Nadeem Sajjad Shah were elected as executive members of the PBCA. After the election, PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah congratulated the newly-elected members and expressed the hope that they will continue to do their best for the development and improvement of the game in Pakistan. Newly-elected Chairman Mussadiq Hanif and Secretary General Sarfraz Ahmed thanked all the members and vowed to play their vital role for the development and promotion of the game in the country.