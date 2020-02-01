Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday declared national emergency to tackle locust attack in the country.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by the Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, the prime minister has expressed the government’s resolve to protect agriculture and farming community in the country. The prime minister said the federal government would take all out steps and provide required resources to protect crops from any hazard, especially the locust attack.

Imran Khan directed to take necessary measures on emergency basis in view of the destruction caused by locust to the crops.

Earlier, the premier was given a detailed briefing regarding the threat of locust in various parts of the country. The meeting decided to declare locust as national emergency to address this threat.

A high-level committee at the federal level has been set up for eradication of locust that will be headed by the Secretary Food Security. The NDMA chairman has been appointed as focal person for extermination of locust.