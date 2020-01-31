Share:

ISLAMABAD-A parliamentary sub-committee Friday noted that there is no plan in sight for the reduction of line losses as the forum was informed that Rs20 billion were lost during last fiscal and the circular debt had reached over Rs 1660 billion.

Senate Sub Committee on Power that met here with the convener Senator Syed Shibli Faraz took serious notice of the wrong losses figures presented to the Committee and said that these were misleading. The Committee was briefed regarding losses and recoveries of DISCOs.

Senator Siraj Ul Haq asserted that the common man must not be burdened by the theft and losses committed by others. He said that instead of transferring the burden of losses and inefficiency of the Discos to the common man, they should start collecting donations.

The committee was informed that during previous fiscal years a total of 20 billion units were lost due to theft and line losses. It was also informed that during the previous year losses incurred by DISCOs improved by 0.61 percent. Regarding circular debts it was informed that it has reached Rs 1660 billion. Convener Committee, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz took serious notice of the figures presented to the Committee and said that these were misleading, since fuel price and other expenses have been included in it. Senator Syed Shibli Faraz expressed regret that even the managing boards of DISCOs had not been revamped. He emphasized that NEPRA should play proactive role in protecting the rights of the people of Pakistan. He underscored the need for affective coordination of the Power Division. Shibli Faraz said that the power division has no solution to the problems faced by the sector and the officers are getting salaries without a reason.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak stressed the need for outsourcing to improve performance. He stressed that Smart Metering is no solution to the Kunda menace operating in Pakistan. He said that the figures regarding line losses and recoveries of the power sector is not authentic as the power division itself is feeding the data. Nauman Khattak said that the committee had provided the details of the Rs 40 billion extra payments received by the IPPs but after the passage of two months no action was taken by NEPRA or Power division. He said that NEPRA has failed to protect the power consumers and under pressure from the government is benefiting the Discos by illegally imposing quarter tariff on the consumers.

The Committee was also informed that the Power Division planned to introduce economical electricity units into the system. The meeting was attended by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Siraj ul Haq and senior officers from the Power Division, NEPRA along with all concerned.