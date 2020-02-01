Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh Government Barrister Mur­taza Wahab said on Friday that no FIR would be lodged against those violating the one-way traffic rule.

He was of the view that police did not take the Sindh Government into confidence before lodging FIRs and ar­resting people over violation of the traffic rule. Wahab said that Sindh Chief Min­ister Syed Murad Ali Shah was very concerned about the issue. The advisor said the CM had discussed the matter with Additional IG Traffic and said that no FIR should be registered and no arrests be made in the event of breach of the traffic rule.

“Citizens should also prove themselves to be civilized by obeying traffic laws, and should not drive vehicles in the opposite direction on one-way roads,” he said, and urged the citizens to keep legal documents with them while driving.