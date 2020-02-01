Share:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said diplomatic efforts have brought down tension in the Middle East following the recent U.S.-Iran conflict.

"We feel we played our part in bringing down tensions and we have averted war," Khan said during his interview with Turkish news agency.

But things are still tense and need some more efforts for a permanent solution, he warned.

Speaking about his country's relations with Turkey, Khan said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Islamabad in the middle of February and hoped this visit would further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Islamabad and Ankara.

Imran Khan , 67, has completed a one-and-half year in office.