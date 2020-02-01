Share:

The 15-member squad of the first-ever Pakistani Female Engagement Team (FET), deployed since june last year in order to work with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), were recently awarded the UN Medal at a ceremony in Adikivu in South Kivu, one of the provinces of the central African country. The MONUSCO peacekeeping mission stated in a press release that 17 more female officers are scheduled to join them this month.

The officers include psychologists, stress counsellors, vocational training officers, gender advisors, doctors, nurses, operations officers, information officers and logistics officers, according to a message received at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“Throughout their deployment, the Pakistani female officers worked hard to win the trust of the community,” it said.

The Pakistani team has set record for implementing successful projects including vocational training, medical outreach and regular sessions of support for various sections of society hailing from circles such as students, local women and teachers who were exposed to trauma along with conducting psychological workshops for Congolese police personnel.

“This team’s extraordinary endeavours to serve the UN is worthy of praise”, the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission press release appreciated the contribution and engagement of the team.