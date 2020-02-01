Share:

KANDHKOT - Parents Day was held at Ghazali School in Kashmore, which was attended by a large number of parents, educationists, mem­bers of the civil society, locals and others.

Sardar Ihsanur Rahman Khan Mazari, Member of National As­sembly (MNA) from Kashmore, was the chief guest at the event.

The programme started with the recitation of holy Quran while national anthem fol­lowed.

Mohammad Ali Solangi, School Principal, welcomed the chief guest and the participants.

The students of various classes delivered speeches and presented tableaus on the occa­sion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ihsanur Rahman Maz­ari, MNA, said that he was really happy to attend such an event. “This day is celebrated to show the love and respect children give to their parents,” he said, and added, “Our parents are our real heroes and we can never deny the role they play in the development of personality of a child.” He also urged teachers to work hard for uplifting of their students.

Later, students securing posi­tions and standing out in extra-curricular activities received medals, trophies and shields from the chief guest.

Speaking to the participants, school principal Mohammad Ali Solangi said that this day made us realise the importance of parents in our lives.

He said that parents played a great role in the lives of their kids. In the end, Solangi pre­sented annual report of school and finally thanked all the par­ticipants, especially the chief guest for gracing the ceremony.