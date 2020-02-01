Share:

Islamabad - Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in his statement in Senate said PTI’s government was making all out efforts to improve the standards of national flag carrier. The minister said that a contract of Rs 700 million has been awarded for the up-gradation of In Flight Entertainment (IFE) in Boeing-777. He said the government has enhanced the revenue of Pakistan International Airline to 146 billion rupees whilst reducing its deficit from Rs 29 billion in 2018. He further said that the deficit of PIA was Rs32billion in 2017, Rs29 billion in 2019 and now the present government has reduced it to Rs11 billion.