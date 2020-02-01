Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. They discussed promoting and strengthening sports in the country. PM Imran Khan shed light on the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s policies on sport. He stressed that the government will hold meetings and create robust policies to help build sports in Pakistan. The PM said having Hashim Amla involved with Peshawar Zalmi is excellent news, as he is a wonderful cricketer and a great man. He also said that having top international cricketers take part in PSL-5 is a huge asset for the country.