ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Khan is likely to visit Malaysia on February 3 along with a high-level delegation aiming to enhance partnership.

“The visit is confirmed. The date is not confirmed yet,” Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui told The Nation yesterday.

She added: “Pakistan values its ties with Malaysia.” During his visit, PM Khan will hold meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, to discuss important issues. The meeting will discuss issues related to bilateral relations, trade and investment.