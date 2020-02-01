Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in Friday’s national assembly demanded from speaker national assembly to constitute a parliamentary committee to expose persons behind the wheat shortage in the country.

The PTI’s government has recently decided to import 3,00,000 tonnes of wheat to overcome a current shortage of flour crisis in the country.

“There was a need to form a parliamentary committee to expose the persons actually responsible the wheat shortage in the country,” demanded PML-N’s senior MNA Rana Tanvir, amid desk-thumping from opposition benches.

“The report about wheat and flour shortage shared with prime minister also be given to this parliamentary committee,” he proposed. PML-N’s MNA was of the view that the mafia behind the wheat shortage made billions of rupees in past few days.

Govt accepts opposition’s challenge

PPP-P’s MNA and the country’s former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf proposed to compare governance, law and order situation, economic condition and mismanagement in three eras of different governments [PPP’, PML-N’s and PTI]. Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan rushed to accept the challenge of opposition MNA. “I am ready to accept challenge on all these matters...Opposition want s comparison of 35 years with 16 month of incumbent government,” he said.

Textbook raises eyebrows

MQM-P’s MNA Sabir Qaim Khani , on point of order, drew attention of the house towards the chapter of text book for 7th class students. “It is mentioned in page 120 that refugees had fled from Bangladesh to reside here,” he said expressing reservation on the words used in the text book. He suggested present edition of the book in market should be seized.

Rs 7.30 billion to fight locust

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtyar said PTI’s government has prepared a plan of action in coordination with all the stakeholders to save agriculture sector from the invasion of locusts. “Plan will be executed in the next one and a half years at a cost of Rs 7.30 billion. Rs5 billion rupees will be provided by the federal government,” he said there was a need to impose emergency to deal with locust attack in the country.

“Aerial sprays have been carried out in Sindh and South Punjab to save the crops from the attack of locusts...During aerial spray one plane crashed and our pilot embraced martyrdom,” Khusro said, mentioning that government would take all necessary steps to save crops in all parts of country.