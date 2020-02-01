Share:

ISLAMABAD - The IHC on Friday disqualified Chaudhry Kashif Mehmood Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab belonging to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for possessing a fake degree.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict of disqualifying the MPA in the court and also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-seat the lawmaker. Justice Farooq announced the verdict which the court had reserved on November 5 after the completion of arguments from both the sides.

The petition was filed by Abdul Ghaffar that sought disqualification of Mehmood as he had allegedly contested the 2018’s general election on basis of a fake educational degree.