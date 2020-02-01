Share:

Rawalpindi - A total of 20 stolen vehicles and 100 motorcycles were returned to their rightful owners at a ceremony held at the Police Line Number 1 here on Friday.

Addressing a press briefing, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habib Tajik, said police recovered these vehicles and motorcycles by using new technology from different parts of district. He said car and motorcycle theft is the biggest crime in the city and the police are making all out efforts to curb vehicle theft. He said police seized 20 cars and 100 motorcycles and handed them over to the real owners.

“The worth of recovered vehicles and motorcycles is to the tune of millions of rupees,” Younas said. He added he has ordered his subordinates to return immediately the recovered stolen vehicles to rightful owners.

He said media is playing a vital role in forming public opinion adding that the media should also highlight the good work of Police. “I have an energetic team comprising SSP Operations Tariq Walayat and divisional SPs Syed Ali and Rai Mazhar who all are putting hard efforts to tackle gangsters,” he said. He said the prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and property of public. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Tajik said police have been adopting a comprehensive strategy to control car and motorcycle lifting from Rawalpindi Division.

He said following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, the police have intensified action against terror groups, land mafia, gangsters and those involved in aerial firing.

“The team of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has given a tough time to goons and gangsters and this process will continue without any indiscrimination,” RPO mentioned. He said police are focusing on crime reduction and the traders, citizens, and members of civil society should cooperate with police in this regard.

RPO Tajik said the police officers and cops would be rewarded over best performance in the division.

Later on, CPO Younas organised an open court in Police Station Taxila. The open court was held on orders of Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and IGP Shoaib Dastagir. PTI MPAs Malik Taimoor and Ammar Siddique, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, DSP Taxila Circle, SHO PS Taxila and traders were also present on the occasion. Scores of people lodged complaints with the CPO against police officers and cops. CPO issued orders for redressal of public complaints on the spot.

Addressing the open court, CPO said police are ensuring merit in all the cases. He said more force would be provided to the police stations.