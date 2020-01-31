Share:

Many times through media and various letters, it was requested to the Director General Postal Authorities Islamabad for opening of one post office in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme Lahore. Despite of this no attention was taken to this genuine demand of the residents. Gulshan-e-Ravi was the first scheme started in the year 1980 duly approved by the Lahore Development Authority for purpose of residential facility of the people.

LDA has provided all residential facilities in the beginning except one post office facility. Since the date of its existence, the residents are deprived of this facility. In order to avail some postal matter one has to reach Multan Road Post Office, which is situated for from this scheme and has become difficult for the old aged and disabled person to get the postal requirement.

It may be mentioned here that Sabza Zar Scheme was started many time later of this scheme and still under developing stage, one post office facility is provided there initially. It is also mention that not a single letter box is placed in this area to post letters. Post office department is a public service department of the Federal Government and there should not be consideration of profit/loss in its business.

Keeping in view of this genuine demand of the residents Director General Postal Authorities is requested to make arrangement for opening of one post office in this area and one letter box be placed at prominent please at Main Boulevard Road Gulshan Ravi Lahore for easy convenient to the residents.