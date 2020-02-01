MIRPURKHAS - PPP Senator Ajiz Dhamra has demanded the resignation of Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed after the inquiry report on Tezgam train inferno rejected the defence of the minister.
Speaking at the press conference here at Jilani House on Friday, he lamented that over 40 people of the city were killed in the incident while dozens of others were injured, but the federal minister did not arrive in the city to express sympathy with the heirs of those who perished in the accident.