MIRPURKHAS - PPP Senator Ajiz Dhamra has demanded the resigna­tion of Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed after the inquiry re­port on Tezgam train inferno rejected the defence of the minister.

Speaking at the press conference here at Jilani House on Friday, he la­mented that over 40 people of the city were killed in the incident while dozens of others were injured, but the federal minister did not arrive in the city to express sympathy with the heirs of those who perished in the accident.