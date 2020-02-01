Share:

HAFIZABAD-The services of 120 sanitary workers who were hired by the Municipal Corporation Hafizabad on daily wages for improving sanitary condition in the city, were retrenched. The CBA union strongly protested against the dismissal of the daily wagers and said that it was tantamount to foil the attempts of the provincial government to make every city clean and green.

The CBA union chairman Ishaq Khokhar and other office bearers said that the population of the city has been increased manifold during the past five years but the MC has not bothered to increase the strength of the sanitary workers as a result of which desired cleanliness atmosphere could not be achieved. The present step of the MC would further deteriorate the hygienic conditions in the city, they maintained. They have called upon the MC authorities to reinstate the services of the daily wage sanitary workers to ensure proper sanitary conditions in the city.

Meanwhile, the police have solved the mystery shrouding the whereabout of a youngman of village Marrh Bashi, who was mysteriously missing for the past few days, following the recovery of his dead body from a deserted haveli.

According to police source, 27-year-old villager Aitzaz Hussain son of Haji Muhammad Zaman of Marrh Bashi was missing for the past three days. Following hectic search, the police arrested his two friends Zahid Hussain of Mohallah Hussainpura Hafizabad and Azmat Gujjar of the same village who confessed having murdered him and buried his dead body in a haveli. The police have recovered the dead body and shifted it to the morgue for autopsy. The motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet. Further interrogation of the accused is in progress.

HASHISH SEIZED: Police have arrested fourteen (14) accused recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused recovering 6.550 kilograms Hashish, 71 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Kalashnikov from them.

They were: Allah Ditta, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Fazal, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Fakhar, Abbas, Abdul Maalik, Imam Bukhash, Aziz Ahmad, Yousaf, Muhammad Tasleem and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.