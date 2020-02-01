Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will organise the first-ever Women Sports Festival from February 25 to March 8 here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

A high-level meeting was held here at Pakistan Sport Complex committee room, under the chair of Acting Director General Amna Imran on Friday. Other notables present during the meeting ere Deputy Director General (Technical) M Azam Dar, who is also PSB Media Director, Assistant Director (Women Wing) Shazia Ejaz and representatives of the different federations and associations.

Talking to The Nation, Azam Dar said the exhibition matches of various games, including football, hockey, softball, swimming, baseball, squash, netball, futsal, judo, volleyball, table tennis, taekwondo and tenpin bowling will be organised during the sports festival. “The swimming competitions will be held at swimming pool, baseball and softball competitions at baseball ground, squash at Mushaf Squash Complex, futsal at Rodham Hall, hockey at Naseer Bunda Stadium, football at Jinnah Stadium, taekwondo at Amir Khan Boxing Hall and tenpin bowling at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, while netball, judo, volleyball and table tennis will be played at Hameedi Hall.”

Azam further said that the next meeting to finalise disciplines and arrangements will be held on February 3 here at PSB, where different women office bearers and officials of the participating games will also be invited.