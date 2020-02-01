Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the province is hub of local and foreign investment due to conducive atmosphere for investment. Investment of two billion dollars has been made in Faisalabad Industrial Estates. While talking to the delegations of industrialists and traders at his office here on Friday, he said that seven special economic zones have been established in public and private sector. Due to improving the ranking of ease and doing business new investment is coming in Pakistan. He said that 18 applications have been received in industry department for establishment of new cement plants in the province. The investment of more than one billion dollar is expected through the installation of new cement plants.

The provincial minister said that industry department will complete its process within ten days on these applications and then will forward to other concerned departments for further action. These departments will also complete their process within timeline.

Mian Aslam said that one window operation facility has been launched in industrial estates and one window facilitation centre in Chinese language is also established in Faisalabad Industrial Estate. All resources are being utilized for accelerating industrialization, he added.