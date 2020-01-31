Share:

Ogra reduces local LPG price by Rs111.27 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of February. According to the notification, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 111.27 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram. After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,680.21, which was available at Rs1,791.48 during the month of January. Whereas, the per metric ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 142,391.68 for the month of February. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 151,821.13 during the month of January.

Stock market loses 272 points

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 41,630.93 points as compared to 41,903.50 points on the last working day, with negative change of 272.57 points (0.65%). A total of 193,866,160 shares were traded compared to the trade of 162,237,910 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.912 billion as compared to Rs 6.844 billion during last trading day. Total 346 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market on Friday, out of which 123 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 24,033,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.84, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 23,568,500 and price per share of Rs 24.61 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,425,500 and price per share of Rs 26.87. Unilever Foods recorded the maximum increase of Rs 188 per share, closing at Rs 7788 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 101 per share, closing at Rs 2100.

Gold stable at Rs91,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 91,500 on Friday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs 78,446. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33. In international market, the price of per ounce gold also remained unchanged on Friday and was traded at $ 1580, the association reported.