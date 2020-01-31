Share:

RAWALPINDI-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organised a training programme on “Sales Force Management for SMEs”. The aim of this workshop was to equip participants with practice-proven principles, strategies and tools that will help meet the most critical challenges of today’s highly competitive business world by effective sales force designing, deployment and success-focused team management for optimum business growth.

Rawalpindi Chamber President Saboor Malik on Friday remarked that SMEDA is doing a tremendous amount of service to the development and improvement of the business community in the region. Such training program will play an important role in aligning the business community with coaching practices with Sales Force team and it will be of benefit to the business community. The small and medium enterprises, SMEs can double their growth if they use SFM effectively, he added.

The given training helped the participants in understanding the components of a successful sales team by analyzing the sales force challenges and opportunities.