RAHIM YAR KHAN - The ranking of Rahim Yar Khan district’s public sector schools regarding education standards has fallen to 26th among 36 districts in Punjab. It was revealed in the latest ranking released by the School Education Department (SED) government of Punjab on the basis of educational standards in public schools, According to the ranking released by the SED, Okara got first position while district Nankana Saheb got 2nd position in Punjab in respect of the above mentioned standards. It is learned that the SED for this ranking sets parameters like attendance of teachers and students in the school, retention of students, headmaster’s presence in the school, the condition of the boundary wall, the availability of clean drinking water and furniture, the toilet situation and the overall cleanliness situation in the school . District Rahim Yar Khan achieved 92.113% of all the parameters which is extremely low. Parents & students appealed to the deputy commissioner to improve the quality of education in Rahim Yar Khan’s schools so that there children could get better education in public schools. RAID: Police have arrested two persons and recovered 700 kites from their possession during past 24 hours. Police spokesman said Friday that on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary, a vigorous campaign was launched against kite-flying. During this drive, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested accused Shabbir Ahmad from Madan Pura while Batala colony police nabbed accused Saad Sohail from Khizra Masjid area. The police also recovered 700 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation was under progress.

Indian state terrorism in IHK blasted

Noor Pur Thal (Staff Reporter): A seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Government Degree College Noor PurThal which was chaired by Principal Abdul Ghafoor Malik. Professors and students participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Former Tehsil Bar Association president Malik Mohammad Waris Jasra said that the prevalence of human rights in occupied Kashmir is condemnable. Indian forces are carrying out oppression on the Kashmiris.

He said that under these circumstances, the Muslim world should play a leading role in liberating the Kashmiri brothers from the oppressive system of Indian forces on a single platform. Local social workers and speakers also addressed on the occasion.