KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assem­bly belonging to the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said on Friday that the Sindh government had shown disrespect for Governor Imran Ismail by refus­ing to hold talks with him on the is­sue of Inspector General of Police.

Addressing a presser in the Sindh Assembly, Naqvi said that governor was a federal government’s repre­sentative, and was playing his role for developing consensus between the centre and Sindh on the issue. “Sindh government could approach the court if it has objections to the role being played by the governor,” he added.

Naqvi was of the view that as per laws, the federal government was supposed to recommend three names to the provincial government for the IGP slot, and his tenure should not be less than three years. “But in Sindh, 14 IGPs were replaced during the last 12 years,” the PTI leader said, and added that whenever any impor­tant post lay vacant, the provincial government made it ‘controversial’. He said the Sindh government didn’t even bother to take opposition and the Centre into confidence before

taking any decision.

“The provincial ombudsman post is going to be lying vacant in coming days, and the Pakistan People’s Party is all set to appoint Asif Ali Zardari’s brother-in-law Fazalullah Pechuhu,” Naqvi said, and made it clear that Pechuhu was not acceptable to the PTI ‘as he had been facing corruption charges’.

He said that PPP had been ruling in Sindh for the last 12 years, but the provincial government performance was going from bad to worse.

“Secretaries of different depart­ments are replaced, but the chief secretary was not changed since long despite failure of the government,” he said, and demanded the centre to sack the incumbent Chief Secre­tary. The PTI leader said the party had approached the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) and asked it to launch probe against the provincial ministers—Saeed Ghani and Imtiaz Shaikh—as they both were accused by Senior Superintendent of Police Shikarpur for wrongdoings. Speak­ing on the occasion, PTI Central Vice President and Parliamentary Lead­er in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that as per constitution, the governor could topple the pro­vincial government, ‘but he is not go­ing to do that as we don’t want it.’