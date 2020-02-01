Share:

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said different measures have been taken to keep Pakistan safe from the coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he once again stated that no case of coronavirus has yet been confirmed in the country.

He said the government is launching a campaign on the electronic media from today to create awareness amongst the people about the virus.

The Special Assistant said that we will also receive the kits today for the diagnosis of this virus.