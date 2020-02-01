Share:

MAILSI-The transgender persons gathered in a small city in Punjab and protested against consistent incidents of land grabbing.

One of the afflicted transgender person said that the local patwari in collusion with a land grabber has forcefully confiscated their residency.

A transgender person namely Haji Gulzar said that they have been made homeless and seek justice from the government.

The accused patwari, Zahoor Alam has denied the allegations and maintained that he is not involved in the forceful occupation of the household.

Earlier on November 3, 2019, In a monumental undertaking by the Government of Punjab, under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar decided to change the names of revenue officers from ‘Patwaris’ to village officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed concerned authorities to complete establishment of 115 land record centres in far off areas of the province by next month.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore on Sunday, he said that government is taking revolutionary measures to facilitate the public in revenue matters.

13 RELEASES: District Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Mushtaq Ahmed Tarrar along with Civil Judge Muhammad Aqeel Chaudahry visited the district Jail Sargodha and released thirteen (13) prisoners involved in minor cases.

The DSJ also reviewed different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

He also also visited the female and children blocks and listen their problems while expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Sheik Javed Afzal, Deputy Superintendent Rana Muhammad Nasir was with the district and session judge.