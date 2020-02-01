Share:

KARACHI - The internationally acclaimed ac­tor Talat Hussain has said that the contemporary Pakistani television plays have failed to depict the real picture of our society, saying that without spirituality, art cannot touch its heights. He was speaking at a pro­gramme titled, “Meeting with Leg­ends,” organised by H.E.J Alumni at the Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (IC­CBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

ICCBS Director Professor Dr Mu­hammad Iqbal Choudhary also spoke on the occasion, while other schol­ars and students of the international center were also present in big num­bers. The prominent actor said that TV plays should not be beyond moral values as art cannot achieve excel­lence without spirituality and sanc­tity. “The national and international movies and drama productions lack quality and excellence,” he said, add­ing that Pakistani media promoted meager and substandard language in the society, as it had lost the mecha­nism to appoint learned people rec­tifying language errors, especially in the electronic media.

He urged the students to be a part of the books-reading culture and informed them that his association with learning took him to England where he joined the London Acad­emy of Music and Dramatic Art in 1972. In the academy, he said, he was trained in the field of drama.

Talat said that inferior-quality dra­ma serials were being produced in the name of commercialism.

He reiterated that dramas should not cross moral boundaries in Paki­stan or else the society could pay a heavy price for that. He informed the gathering that his collection of fiction would soon be published.

Professor Iqbal Choudhary said, “Talat is no doubt a living legendary star who has been shining on the ho­rizon of acting for the last 50 years.”

“The legendary actor started his career from radio Pakistan in 1964,” he said, adding that he proved his acting skills in various countries by performing in different mediums, in­cluding stage, drama, and film.

“Talat Hussain has achieved such a milestone of success that various leg­endary artists have passed their lives to achieve it, Professor Choudhary pointed out, adding that he was not only a celebrated actor, but also an intellectual, fiction writer and poet.