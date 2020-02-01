Share:

LAHORE - Shalamar Medical & Dental College (SMDC), Lahore, is organizing the 4th international conference titled “Challenge of Change” at its premises on Saturday.

The two-day moot would have a wide range of workshops ranging from basic science research, publishing of articles and scholarly journals, e-learning, medical ethics and management of patients in various clinical specialties. It will have more than 23 scientific sessions and three keynote sessions.

According to Prof. M. Zahid Bashir, Principal, SMDC, “This is a multi-disciplinary conference aimed to enhance a culture of exploring into the current trends in clinical care, research and ethical medical practice. It will further promote a culture of research in undergraduate and post-graduate students of medicine, nursing and allied health sciences of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), and looking at ways of multi-disciplinary interaction in research and clinical care.”`

Some of the keynote speakers include Prof. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, Director of Research Centre for Global, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada; Dr. Laura Dawn Sander, Medical Director, Community Outreach & Population, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, USA; Dr. Jason Warren Freeman, Medical Director, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, USA; Dr. Kazim R. Chohan, Director, Andrology Laboratory and Reproductive Tissue Bank, State University of New York, Upstate Medical University, New York, USA; and Dr. Jeffrey Yen Lin, Director, Sibley Center for Gynecologic & Advanced Pelvic Surgery, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, USA.

Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences (SSAHS) and Shalamar Nursing College (SNC) will also have their sessions at the conference. For undergraduate and post-graduate students, there would be oral research competitions and cash prizes for winners.