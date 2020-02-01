Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed on Friday that that two million applications have so far been received under Naya Pakistan Housing project.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the house during question hour that said under this mega project, loans will be given to the poorest segments of the society to build their houses without charging any interest from them as the government will incur this cost.

He said the government has exempted Information Technology and IT enabled services from income tax on export till June 2025 to bolster their exports.

Khan said the IT is emerging as a vital organ of our national economy and government is paying great deal of heed to promote this sector.

He said two IT Parks are being established in Pakistan with the cooperation of Korean government.

He said work on the first IT Park in Islamabad has already been started whilst the second IT Park will be established in Karachi to further strengthen this sector.

The Minister of State clarified that the Benazir Income Support Programme is not being renamed.

He said the government has started a comprehensive Ehsaas Program and enhanced its allocations to 190 billion rupees from 100 billion rupees.

He said under this initiative several programs are being launched for the poor segments of the society.

He said the Information Commission has been made functional and it is addressing the appeals received under Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

He said since its establishment, the information commission has disposed of more than 100 appeals out of 265 received appeals.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Akram said that despite economic constraints, promotion of education including higher education is priority of the government.

She said that initiatives such as Kamyab Jawan and Ehsaas Programs also envisage the component of education.