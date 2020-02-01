MIRPURKHAS - Two youths, detained illegally at the taluka police station, were recovered in a judicial raid carried out on the directives of district and sessions judge here on Friday. Reports say that Urs Leghari had submitted a complaint to the district and sessions court under Section 491, in which he stated that taluka police had kept two youths Mashuque Ali Leghari and Mubarak Leghari in illegal confinement. He requested the court to issue directives for a judicial raid at the police station for their recovery.
Civil judge and first judicial magistrate carried out the raid at the police station, and recovered the youths.
Sources say both of them had been kept in jail without any complaint.