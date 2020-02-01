Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two youths, detained il­legally at the taluka police station, were recovered in a judicial raid carried out on the directives of dis­trict and sessions judge here on Friday. Reports say that Urs Leghari had submitted a complaint to the district and sessions court under Section 491, in which he stated that taluka police had kept two youths Mashuque Ali Leghari and Mubarak Leghari in illegal confine­ment. He requested the court to issue directives for a judicial raid at the police sta­tion for their recovery.

Civil judge and first judi­cial magistrate carried out the raid at the police station, and recovered the youths.

Sources say both of them had been kept in jail without any complaint.