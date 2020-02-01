PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved

newly established ITbased wheat flour supply chain system in the

province. All the record

about wheat flour stock

available, district wise

flour demand, its supply, trends on shortfall,

inspection of flour mills,

geotagging of godowns

and mills and supply to

dealers will be computerised.

The provincial and district wise wheat flour

situation on daily basis

would be available on

the dashboard for monitoring and consideration

of the chief minister and

chief secretary as well.

While presiding over

an important meeting in

this regard, the chief minister stated that IT-based

wheat supply chain system is the first-ever initiative of its kind in Pakistan and a valuable

addition to the efforts of

provincial government

towards E-Governance in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A meeting held at Chief

Minister Secretariat Peshawar, was also attended by Provincial Minister

for Food Qalandar Lodhi,

Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to Chief

Minister, Administrative

Secretaries of concerned

departments, Commissioner Peshawar, head of

strategic support units

and others.

The chief minister

briefed in details about

the newly introduced

wheat flour supply chain

system in the province.

While briefing about

the key features of the

system, the meeting was

told that wheat flour situation would be monitored and analysed on

daily basis for which exclusive dashboard has

been established.

The chief minister and

chief secretary would

also monitor daily situation of wheat flour regarding district wise

demand/needs, distribution/sale points, storage

and other matters related to wheat flour in the

province.

The meeting was further told that in the

near future, QR-Code

would also be provided on the bags of wheat

flour. Mahmood Khan

appreciated the system and termed it as another important step of

provincial government

towards E-Governance

system. However, he

also directed to further

improve the storage

management of flour directing that long-term

planning and mechanism should be devised

for the purpose.