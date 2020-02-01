PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved
newly established ITbased wheat flour supply chain system in the
province. All the record
about wheat flour stock
available, district wise
flour demand, its supply, trends on shortfall,
inspection of flour mills,
geotagging of godowns
and mills and supply to
dealers will be computerised.
The provincial and district wise wheat flour
situation on daily basis
would be available on
the dashboard for monitoring and consideration
of the chief minister and
chief secretary as well.
While presiding over
an important meeting in
this regard, the chief minister stated that IT-based
wheat supply chain system is the first-ever initiative of its kind in Pakistan and a valuable
addition to the efforts of
provincial government
towards E-Governance in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A meeting held at Chief
Minister Secretariat Peshawar, was also attended by Provincial Minister
for Food Qalandar Lodhi,
Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to Chief
Minister, Administrative
Secretaries of concerned
departments, Commissioner Peshawar, head of
strategic support units
and others.
The chief minister
briefed in details about
the newly introduced
wheat flour supply chain
system in the province.
While briefing about
the key features of the
system, the meeting was
told that wheat flour situation would be monitored and analysed on
daily basis for which exclusive dashboard has
been established.
The chief minister and
chief secretary would
also monitor daily situation of wheat flour regarding district wise
demand/needs, distribution/sale points, storage
and other matters related to wheat flour in the
province.
The meeting was further told that in the
near future, QR-Code
would also be provided on the bags of wheat
flour. Mahmood Khan
appreciated the system and termed it as another important step of
provincial government
towards E-Governance
system. However, he
also directed to further
improve the storage
management of flour directing that long-term
planning and mechanism should be devised
for the purpose.