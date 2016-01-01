LAHORE - Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission fee & forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2016.

The last date for submission of admission forms for said exams with single fee is 28-01-16 while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 11-02-16. The date of commencement of BA/BSc (regular) Part-I annual examination 2016 will be announced later. Detailed schedule is also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS Home Economics Part-I (first year) second annual examination 2015.