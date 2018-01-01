ISLAMABAD - The days of terrorism in Pakistan are numbered and 2018 will further consolidate Pakistan’s march towards peace and prosperity, said National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his felicitation message on the eve of New Year.

He urged his fellow countrymen to shun all the differences and unite under the banner of faith, unity and discipline as espoused by the founding father.

The NA speaker underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and interfaith dialogue to pursue the ideals of equal development and mutual coexistence as central element for a pluralistic Pakistani state. “The upcoming 2018 will surely bear witness to the fact that we have decisively turned a page in our history and have embarked upon our national journey afresh with the resolve to overcome the challenges of the era,” he said.

Sadiq paid rich tribute to the services of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the defence, integrity and security of Pakistan, and added that the nation stood in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The speaker expressed his hope that Pakistan would continue to reverse the tides of poverty by enriching the youth bulge with employable skills and spirit of entrepreneurship. Referring to Pakistan’s regional objectives, he highlighted that Pakistan was committed to a peaceful South Asian region and would continue to cooperate with other regional players for peace in the region.

The NA Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, also felicitated the nation on the advent of New Year and expressed the hope that the New Year would bring happiness, joy and relief from sorrows to the nation and to the world.

He was confident that 2018 would prove an year of peace, stability and harmony in the region and beyond.